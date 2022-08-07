Home Nation

Shiv Sena faction war: Former Latur unit chief joins Shinde group; Uddhav sacks Nanded functionary ahead of Maharashtra CM's visit

Jadhav said his respect for Uddhav Thackeray had not diminished at all but he was joining the Shinde faction due to the inept leadership of former Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire.

Published: 07th August 2022 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LATUR: Former Latur district chief of the Shiv Sena Balwant Jadhav on Sunday said he was joining the faction of the party led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jadhav said his respect for Uddhav Thackeray had not diminished at all but he was joining the Shinde faction due to the inept leadership of former Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire.

"I am unhappy with the leadership of Khaire. He tried to diminish the Sena in Latur. My love and respect for Uddhav Thackeray will always remain. Eknath Shinde has taken steps to boost the strength of the Sena," Jadhav, considered a close aide of former state minister Diwakar Raote, said.

The Shiv Sena should not have allied with parties like the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress as this is a rejection of the thoughts and ideals of (party founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, he claimed.

Jadhav was chief of the Latur district unit of the Sena between 2000 and 2003 and district coordinator from 2016 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sacked the party's Nanded district chief Umesh Munde for indulging in "anti-party activities", a senior party leader said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be on a day's tour of Nanded on Monday.

A statement from Shiv Sena secretary Vinayak Raut said Thackeray took the decision to remove Munde as the party's Nanded district chief in view of his "anti-party activities".

In June this year, Shinde and 39 other Sena legislators had rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.

Uddhav Thackeray's son and Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday claimed the Eknath Shinde-led government was "illegal" and would not last long.

The former state minister also said he does not feel anger towards the rebel MLAs who toppled the government led by his father but feels sad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Balwant Jadhav Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp