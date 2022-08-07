Teaching Dharma to world the real purpose of India in times of war, bigotry: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that the prime objective of India’s existence was to teach Dharma to the world.

“In times when the world is facing social evils, wars, bigotry and environmental crises, only Dharma can help overcome these problems. Swami Vivekananda said that India needs to live for the world and not for its own interests. It’s the duty of Indians living abroad to render in those countries, the goodness of Hindu culture,” Bhagwat said while addressing the conclusion of Sangh’s training camp for its workers (male and female) from 13 nations in Bhopal.

While quoiting Aurobindo Ghosh, the famous writer who formed part of India’s freedom struggle, the RSS chief said, “Lord Krishna appeared before him (Aurobindo) in the cellular jail and told him that Hindu Rashtra was the precondition for the utthan (uplift) of the Sanatan Dharma. At that time (Aurobindo) wasn’t aware that the RSS would be formed and its swayamsewaks will spread the message of coexistence across the world in the times to come.”

“Indians have been assets in whichever country they’ve gone to, they’ve never proved to be a blot for any nation. The world needs Dharma that gives balance and teaches coordination. Only the Indians can teach the real Dharma to the world.”

Bhagwat further said five years before RSS was founded, Dr KB Hedgewar was the Vyavastha Pramukh of the Indian National Congress’s Nagpur session, which was presided by Mahatma Gandhi. At the conclave, the RSS founder had suggested two proposals, firstly total ban on cow slaughter and that Congress declare India’s total independence as its prime objective. It also embodied another proposal about declaring that independent India will liberate the world from poonji ke changul (clutches of economic materialism). The canvas of that thought was vast, which embodied twin objects, the total independence of India and liberation of the world from clutches of economic materialism by independent India.”

The training camp which started on July 17 as part of the Vishwa Sangh Shiksha Varg was attended by male and female participants from 13 countries.

Earlier in the day, a team of Bhopal Police suddenly arrived at the MP Congress Committee headquarters, following announcement by the party's state vice president (media) Sangeeta Sharma about gifting the Indian tricolour and a book titled "RSS ka Vastavik Swaroop aur Itihas" to the RSS chief, who is on a three-day tour to Bhopal.

As per the announced plans, the Congress workers, including state party general secretary and head of media wing KK Mishra and vice president-media Sangeeta Sharma tried to move ahead in vehicles. But the cops stopped them from going ahead and took the national tricolour for being gifted to the RSS chief.

