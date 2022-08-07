Tirunelveli's Nallathamby Kalaiselvi becomes CSIR's first woman director general

Home Nation

Known for her work in the field of lithium ion batteries, Kalaiselvi did her schooling in Tamil medium, which, she said, helped her grasp the concepts of sciences in college.

Published: 07th August 2022

Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi. (Photo | CSIR Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has become the first woman director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a consortium of 38 research institutes across the country.

She succeeds Shekhar Mande, who superannuated in April.

Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, was given the additional charge of the CSIR upon Mande's retirement, a personnel ministry order said on Saturday.

Known for her work in the field of lithium ion batteries, Kalaiselvi is at present director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu.

Kalaiselvi will also hold the charge as secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Her appointment is for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Kalaiselvi has risen through the ranks in CSIR and had broken the proverbial glass ceiling by becoming the first woman scientist to head the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) in February 2019.

She had started her career in research as an entry-level scientist at the same institute.

Hailing from Ambasamudhram, a small town in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, Kalaiselvi did her schooling in Tamil medium, which, she said, helped her grasp the concepts of sciences in college.

Kalaiselvi's research work of more than 25 years is primarily focused on electrochemical power systems and in particular, development of electrode materials, and electrochemical evaluation of in-house prepared electrode materials for their suitability in energy storage device assembly.

Her research interests include lithium and beyond lithium batteries, supercapacitors and waste-to-wealth driven electrodes and electrolytes for energy storage and electrocatalytic applications.

She is currently involved in the development of practically viable Sodium-ion/Lithium-sulfur batteries and supercapacitors.

Kalaiselvi also made key contributions to the National Mission for Electric Mobility.

She has more than 125 research papers and six patents to her credit.

