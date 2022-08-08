Home Nation

Bihar Congress announces to extend its unconditional support to Nitish ahead of crucial JDU meet

Published: 08th August 2022 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Congress on Monday said that the party would extend its unconditional support to chief minister Nitish Kumar if the latter comes to the opposition camp after snapping ties with its old ally, BJP.

An announcement to this effect was made after a meeting of Congress MLAs and MLCs at the residence of Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma late on Monday. The Bihar in-charge of the party Bhakt Charan Das also attended the crucial meeting.

Ajit Sharma later said that Congress has asked its legislators to remain present in Patna in the wake of political development in the state. Das told media persons that the grand old party would extend its conditional support to Nitish if he comes out of the NDA.

Congress is keeping a close watch on the political situation in the state.

Earlier, state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said that Monday's meeting was called to discuss the political situation in the state.

When asked about the party's decision to lend its support to Nitish in the formation of the new government, Jha said that a final decision would be taken on the issue by the party's high command.

“We are, in fact, in wait and watch situation,” he added.

On the other hand, BJP leaders also held a meeting at the residence of deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad in the state capital. 

BJP state chief Dr.Sanjay Jaiswal was also present at the meeting. 

However, the outcome of the meeting, which continued for more than two hours, could not be known. All major political parties—RJD, JD(U) and HAM—have convened meetings with MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday. A senior leader of RJD said that a final decision about joining hands with JD(U) again will be taken by RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

