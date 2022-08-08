Home Nation

BJP flip-flop on posts delays Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has so far made seven visits to New Delhi in the last one month, but could not get an approval to expand his cabinet.

Published: 08th August 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 08:55 AM

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has so far made seven visits to New Delhi in the last one month, but could not get an approval to expand his cabinet. Reason: The BJP has apparently dragged its feet on two promises made to Shinde.

“When Shinde tied-up with the BJP to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government, the saffron party top leadership had made two promises to him that he would made the chief minister and his camp would get two-thirds ministerial portfolios in the new government. Hence, most Sena MLAs were promised to make either cabinet minister or junior minister in the new government. The BJP fulfilled its first promise by making Shinde as the chief minister, but dragged its feet on giving the 2/3 ministries to his loyalists. That’s why the delay in the cabinet expansion,” said sources.

Shinde, however, said that there would be a cabinet expansion soon. In the first swearing-in, 15 MLAs from both the BJP and the Shinde camp will take the oath as the minister while Devendra Fadnavis is likely to get the home department.

The initial plan of the BJP was to give Shinde outside support, the sources said. “But the top leadership of the BJP changed the plan at the last minute and asked Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as the deputy chief minister. They felt that outside support will create instability in the Shinde government and the BJP may face flak if anything goes wrong. Now, the BJP demands a majority share in the cabinet, while Shinde is reluctant,” the sources added.

“Shinde is not happy with the BJP leadership for changing plan at the eleventh hour. But he has little options and cannot speak openly about it as well. The BJP used him to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government and is now demanding 2/3 ministerial berths. Shinde has decided not to expand the cabinet till the issue is sorted,” said sources.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that Shinde had promised a ministerial berth to every MLA who joined him. “Now Shinde is not able to fulfil his promise, hence there is delay in cabinet expansion. The chief minister should spell out the reasons behind the delay,” Pawar said.

Shinde follows KCR in expansion delay
Maharashtra has the second highest delay in expanding the cabinet after forming the government. It has been 37 days but no cabinet expansion of the Shinde-Fadnavis government has happened in Maharashtra. KCR had delayed cabinet expansion for 61 days after forming the government in Telangana. 

