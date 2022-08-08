Home Nation

Court sends ISIS active member Mohsin Ahmad to NIA custody

He was arrested in a case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS, said the NIA. The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 this year.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mohsin Ahmad arrested on Sunday for his alleged links with the IS. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday sent Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged active member of ISIS to NIA custody till August 16.

Earlier today, Mohsin was produced before the NIA court in the Patiala House Court complex here.

Mohsin was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Delhi for alleged involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency, the agency said on Sunday.

The NIA arrested Mohsin during a search operation conducted at his present residence at Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

He was arrested in a case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS, said the NIA. The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 this year.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," said the NIA.

The anti-terror agency further said that the arrested accused was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS, and added that further investigations in the case are in progress.

In July this year, the NIA conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states in connection with activities pertaining to ISIS. The raids were conducted in six states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The agency conducted searches at Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat, Araria district in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra and Deoband districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25, 2022, under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA. 

