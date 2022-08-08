Dispute over contentious Bill puts Manipur on edge

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Apprehending law and order problems, the Manipur government suspended mobile internet services for five days across the state from Sunday morning. The state’s home department said some anti-social elements have been fanning communal passions and hate speeches using social media.

The authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts for two months, after miscreants torched two vehicles in two separate incidents on Saturday.

Tension began brewing on Friday when the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) imposed an indefinite “economic blockade” along the national highways in the hill districts after rejecting the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council 6th and 7th Amendment bills introduced by the government in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The ATSUM has been demanding the tabling of Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the House to ensure that the hills get greater financial and administrative autonomy and they develop on par with the valley areas.

The ATSUM said the amendment bills introduced by the government cannot fulfil tribal aspirations.

The blockade choked supplies to the non-tribal majority Imphal valley.

Meitei Leepun, a valley-based organisation, had on Friday locked the ATSUM’s Imphal office, after viewing the blockade as being targeted at valley areas. It was reopened later by the police.

The police arrested five leaders of the students’ organisation on Thursday and charged them with conspiring to impose the blockade. The ATSUM has condemned the state government for its “bias” against the tribals.

“We will carry on our protest till the government fulfils our demand,” ATSUM vice president Vanlallian Khaute said.

There has always been a divide between the hills and the valley in Manipur. During 2002-17, the state witnessed a series of economic blockades when it was ruled by the Congress.

Ahead of the 2017 Manipur elections, the BJP had promised to rid the state of blockades. The issue vanished after the party came to power.

During his first term, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had launched the ‘Go To Hills’ programme to bridge the gap between the hills and the valley areas. He continued it after the BJP retained power.



