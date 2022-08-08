Home Nation

Glitch-free CUET on fifth day; another chance for Itanagar students who missed exam due to landslide

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate which began on Thursday was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres.

Published: 08th August 2022 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Students gather outside an exam centre after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled second shift of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The fifth day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG was glitch free with no issues being reported from 275 exam centres across the country on Monday.

However, in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, only three candidates could reach two exam centres at Itanagar due to a landslide.

In one of the centres, 36 candidates were supposed to appear for the exam while the other had 154 candidates.

"The test was conducted in 275 centres across the country involving 64,472 registered candidates. The exam went off well in all centres in both morning and evening sessions," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

"However, in two centres of Itanagar, Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT, where 36 and 154 candidates were scheduled to take the test, only 3 candidates could reach the centres due to a very heavy landslide. The examination of those candidates who couldn't reach these two centres will be held in the period 24-28 August 2022," he added.

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate which began on Thursday was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres.

On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres.

On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.

Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.

Kumar had yesterday said there were "indications of sabotage" and hence the exams were cancelled at various centres.

"There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility."

"Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process," he had said.

The NTA had on Sunday announced that the test which was cancelled last week will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued.

