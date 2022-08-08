Home Nation

GST compensation, MSP, dues figure in NITI Aayog meet

Calling for greater Centre-state cooperation, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asked the Centre to not force on them policies like the National Education Policy.

Published: 08th August 2022

NITI Aayog meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers and Chief Ministers of States/UTs at the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Issues related to the extension of GST compensation, increasing states’ share in central taxes, demand for legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, release of pending funds for central schemes, and cooperative federalism were raised by chief ministers during the seventh Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

It was their first in-person meeting since the pandemic struck. It was attended by 23 chief ministers, three lieutenant governors, two administrators and Union ministers.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar skipped it while Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin did not attend because it was his father M Karunanidhi’s death anniversary. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is down with Covid.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought support to raise the GST collection. “Increasing GST collection requires collective action by the Centre and the states. It is crucial for strengthening our economic position,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sought a five-year extension of compensation to states in lieu of a fall in revenue due to the GST’s implementation. 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reportedly left after the first half of the meeting, citing the cyclone situation in the state.

She sought the urgent release of funds to the state on account of the implementation of MGNREGA and other central schemes. Calling for greater Centre-state cooperation, she asked the Centre to look into the demands of the states more seriously, adding that no policies like implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) should be forced on them.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann raised the matter of providing legal guarantee to MSP. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said the state has been historically neglected in subjects on the central list, such as telecom, railways and banking. “We have the lowest density in all these crucial infrastructures and I would urge the Central government to give special focus to Odisha,” he said. 

