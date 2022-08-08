'Never aspired to be President, won't become a dissident': Naidu at his farewell

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he never aspired to be the President and will not turn into a "dissident", but will continue to remain connected with people and interact with them.

In his farewell speech, Naidu, who has often expressed unhappiness over frequent stalling of proceedings, said people expect Parliament to discuss, debate and not disrupt.

The Vice President appealed to members to observe "decency, dignity and decorum" to maintain the image and respect of the house.

"The normal feeling about politicians. Respect is declining everywhere and this is because the value systems are declining. Keep that in mind and try to do your bit," he said advising parliamentarians to follow high standards.

Talking about speculation that he aspired to become the President, Naidu made it clear, "I am not of that type, people now often talk - either president, otherwise dissident or a resident. I am not going to do all these three."

"I never aspired to be the president, will never become a dissident and will never be confined to the residence. I would be moving around, going around, meeting you all, greeting you all and talking to you on larger issues."

"I would not get into politics. We are all working on our way, we are not enemies, we are rivals," Naidu said.

Naidu, in his around 10-minute speech, said Rajya Sabha has "greater responsibilities" being the upper house.

"People want the house to discuss, debate and decide - 3D's. They do not want the other D, that is disruption," said Naidu, who is known for his witty and rhyming comments since his days in the BJP.

"My wish is parliament functions well. There are many members who are good speakers and when the opportunity comes, I see new members coming prepared."

''Now the students, rural folks and people from other segments are watching parliament proceedings."

"That is why sometimes, I have to intervene and have to be strict and also have to take not a very happy decision of naming some people. Otherwise, I have no enjoyment to take such extreme actions," he said.

Naidu said he had no ill will against anybody or any party from the day he occupied the chair.

However, he also said he had tears in his eyes when he resigned from BJP with a "heavy heart", a party he belonged to after his name was announced for the post of Vice President after the BJP parliamentary board meetings.

"There were tears for not shirking the responsibility but because I have to leave the party, which has given me all these. That was the occasion," he said.

Naidu said he tried his best to maintain the dignity of the house and accommodate all sides "I might not have given enough time as they wanted, but each one of you has been given time, whether it is Zero Hour, special mention, question hour or discussion and debate on the bills," he added.

Members cutting across party lines bade farewell to Naidu in Rajya Sabha, lauding his role as its chairman and recollecting how he inspired and allowed them to speak in their native languages.

While some Opposition members urged him to pen an autobiography, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge appreciated how Naidu functioned despite being "under pressure".

Noting that the productivity of the House increased under Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the outgoing chairman encouraged dialogue and his legacy will continue to guide his successors.

Naidu, whose tensure end of August 10, will be succeeded by Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Speaking during Naidu's farewell, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh hailed his journey from a village in Andhra Pradesh to the second highest post of the country.

Naidu had started his struggle for change in his student life.

Singh also said he learned from him about the benefits of being punctual and was always required to come prepared with homework for the meetings of the consultative committee "It would have been very difficult to carry out my responsibilities as Deputy Chairman without your guidance support advice and encouragement. The Chairman supported me at all critical moments and it was a privilege to work with you," said Singh.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said during Naidu's tenure, important decisions were taken and crucial bills were passed ranging from welfare of the poor, social security, ease of doing business, national unity, women's security, youth and sports and transgender bill.

Naidu has good managerial skills to run the house and during his tenure in 2020, Rajya Sabha's productivity was highest at 82.27 per cent.

Goyal said Naidu always encouraged the new members in the house.

He delivered his maiden speech after his encouragement in the house over the Securities and Insurance Laws (Amendment and Validation) Bill 2010, which was introduced by the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

He worked on the principle that 'let the government propose, let Opposition oppose, let the house dispose', the prime minister said.

"One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House," Modi said, adding as chairman he encouraged the use of the mother tongue.

On Naidu's famous one-liners, the prime minister said "they are wit-liners. There is both depth and substance in what Naidu says."

Naidu turned emotional when Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien narrated an incident from the Vice President's early life when he lost his mother as a one-year-old.

"From that early loss, you went on to do so many things in your glorious career. I am sure it will make a good story for your autobiography. Which you must write," he said.

Referring to the passage of the farm bills in the House in September 2020, the TMC MP said it was a "very important day about my outlook about you. Maybe you will answer that question someday in your autobiography".

The day this House passed the farm bills, you were not in the Chair, O'Brien recalled.

He said Naidu has always urged both the Opposition and the government to talk and resolve issues.

Talking about the productivity of Rajya Sabha, he said there is another side to this argument.

As you leave the House, he said, "you have at least 20 years to offer in public life. There are issues which you will address because I know, autobiography or no autobiography, you will speak your mind and will guide us".

DMK's Tiruchi Siva said Naidu was a "lion" in the House who could discipline everyone.

"We are bidding you farewell only because it is customary, but we can never do so. On behalf of my party DMK and my fellow colleagues, my special regards to you," he said.

Only in Rajya Sabha can a member speak in any of the 22 scheduled languages and Naidu made that happen, he said.

He also recorded that there has been a custom of using the word "beg" while making a request to the chair, but Naidu got the word removed and upheld the dignity of the members as well as the honour of the House.

"I request you Sir, please write your autobiography which will be your real contribution to the posterity of this country. We will miss you, Sir," Siva said.

Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10.

Kharge, who spoke after Prime Minister Modi delivered his farewell speech for Naidu, recalled the outgoing vice president's long political career and said he will neither retire from public life nor get tired.

The Congress leader said he has known Naidu for 30-40 years, from the time he was the general secretary of the BJP-Karnataka.

He said that as Rajya Sabha chairman, Naidu took several steps to bring changes.

Noting that Naidu favoured reaching a consensus on the women's reservation bill, the Congress veteran said, "I hope the government will complete the work which you have left unfinished."

"You have a different ideology and my ideology is known. I may have some complaints. But this is not the time to make complaints, as you performed your role under difficult circumstances and under pressure, for which I thank you and appreciate you," Kharge said.

He also appreciated the outgoing chairman for encouraging members to speak in their mother tongue and also MPs from the non-Hindi belt to speak in Hindi.

He recalled how Naidu used to say a politician neither retires nor gets tired, and expressed the hope he would be more active in public life and keep guiding the youth.

"As the prime minister said, you will neither retire from public life nor get tired."

He also talked about how the Chairman conducted the House during the COVID-19 pandemic but said the Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV should not have been merged.

Abdul Wahab (IUML) said even after Naidu moves on from his current assignment, more would be expected from him, while pleading with him to use his connection with BJP to "tell them that democratic atmosphere should be here in India, especially at least in Parliament".

To this, Naidu responded, "I tell all, this side and that side, respect democracy."

GK Vasan of TMC(M) said, "As the Vice President of the republic, you have always carried the true spirit of Indianness in your heart and in your words."

Jairam Ramesh of Congress said although Naidu came from a political party, having been a president of the BJP but never allowed it to come in his way of carrying out his responsibilities.

As the chairman of Rajya Sabha, he treated everyone fairly, encouraging the use of mother tongue in the Upper House, while also promoting youngsters.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke in Kannada in his farewell address to Naidu, while Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala addressed in Gujarati.

Nominated member PT Usha thanked Naidu on behalf of the entire Indian sports fraternity and hoped he would continue to serve the nation and the community.

Other members Jose K Mani, KC(M), Ajit Kumar Bhuyan (IND), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya CPI(M), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Jawhar Sircar (AITC), Sant Balbir Singh (AAP), Vandana Chavan (NCP) and P Wilson (DMK) also paid glowing tributes to Naidu in the afternoon session of the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said as far as he knew outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other.

Addressing an event at the Parliament House complex organised by members of Parliament to bid farewell to Naidu, he said a collection of good words was in order to carry forward the legacy of Naidu who has all along propagated the use of the mother tongue in the Upper House and outside.

Modi said Naidu has the unique distinction of holding both the Urban Development and Rural Development portfolios in the central government.

He said perhaps Naidu is the only person who was a member of Rajya Sabha to become its chairperson.

"Your one-liners are wit-liners and win-liners as well. There is nothing left to be said after that. Your each word is heard, preferred, revered and never countered," Modi said in his speech.

He said that during the five-year term, Naidu raised the standards of functioning of the House with his discipline and experience.

"Under your leadership and discipline, the productivity of this House touched new heights. During your term, Rajya Sabha's productivity has increased 70 per cent. Attendance of members in the House also increased," Modi said, adding a record 177 bills were passed or discussed during these five years.

Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10.

The prime minister said there is both depth and substance in what Naidu says.

"There is warmth and wisdom too."

While Naidu's experience and guidance benefited the MPs, he sometimes also scolded them, Modi said, adding he was sure that none would have taken his reprimands to heart.

"You always stressed that disruptions beyond a point are equivalent to 'avmanana' (contempt or derogation) of the House," he said, referring to the outgoing chairman.

"I see the maturity of democracy in your principles."

Modi said proceedings used to get adjourned in the past when debates or discussions were disrupted, but Naidu used dialogue, contact and coordination to run the House.

"When there was a confrontation in the House, we always heard from you 'let the government propose, opposition oppose, parliament dispose!'," he said.

The prime minister said Naidu will remain a source of inspiration and the decisions such as bringing efficiency in working of the secretariat, use of IT and paperless working will help in the 'upward journey of the Upper House'.

Under Naidu's leadership, the Rajya Sabha gained newer heights, he said.

"One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House," Modi said, adding as chairman he encouraged the use of mother tongue.

As vice president, Naidu devoted a lot of time to youth welfare, Modi said, adding his 25 per cent of engagements were in youth programmes.

"I have worked with M Venkaiah Naidu Ji closely over the years. I have also seen him take up different responsibilities, and he performed each of them with great dedication," he said.

"There is both depth and substance in what M Venkaiah Naidu Ji says; there is warmth and wisdom too in what he says."

Modi said Independence Day this year will be celebrated with the president, vice president, Lok Sabha speaker and prime minister being all born in independent India.

"And each of them comes from very humble backgrounds."

