Home Nation

Provide copies of suit to defence side, says Mathura court in Krishna Janmabhumi-Idgah case

The court took exception to the delay in furnishing the copies of the suit - 'Manish Yadav Vs U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board and others' - to the defendants of the suit prior to the next hearing.

Published: 08th August 2022 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MATHURA: A Mathura court on Monday ordered the counsel for petitioners to provide copies of the suit seeking shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and other defendants before the next hearing on August 26, a government lawyer said.

The court took exception to the delay in furnishing the copies of the suit - 'Manish Yadav Vs U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board and others' - to the defendants of the suit prior to the next hearing, district government counsel (civil) Sanjai Gaur said.

"The next hearing, fixed by Civil Judge Senior Division Mathura, is August 26 as the defence counsel for U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board complained of not getting a copy of annexure of the suit earlier and some time is needed to study the bundle of annexure received on Monday," he said.

He said the defence counsel alleged that petitioners were dragging the matter.

"Manish Yadav, the petitioner of the suit, does not appear in the court and does not provide annexure (copies related to suit) in time even after the order of the lower court, but is bringing an order of the high court for speedy disposal of the suit", Niraj Sharam, counsel for Intezamia committee Shahi Masjid Idgah and one of the defence counsel, alleged.

Yadav has demanded the shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah, which he claims to have been built on 13.37 acres of land of Katra Keshav Dev temple.

The Intezamia committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board, Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan are the defendants, the government counsel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahi Masjid Idgah UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Krishna Janmabhumi
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp