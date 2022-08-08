Home Nation

Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Khatu Shyamji Temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and sees huge crowds.

Published: 08th August 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Stampede at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT

By ANI

SIKAR: At least three people were killed and several were injured at a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar early on Monday morning during the monthly fair.

Two injured have been shifted to a hospital in Jaipur.

The three deceased were women. Police have reached the spot and are exercising crowd control.

A stampede took place at around 5 am at the entrance of the temple.

Today, the 11th day of the lunar calendar is considered auspicious for darshan of Khatu Shyam Ji who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and sees huge crowds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," the PM tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote "The death of three women devotees due to a stampede in Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace."

"Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede," he said in a subsequent tweet.

“The accident in Khatu Shyamji Temple will be investigated by the Divisional Commissioner. In this incident, instructions have been given to give Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead and Rs 20,000 to the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF),” Gehlot said in a tweet.

Meanwhile earlier in April this year, three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the ticket counters at the Tirumala shrine in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

Also, In January this year 12 people died in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
temple stampede Khatu Shyamji Temple temple Rajasthan stampede
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp