Home Nation

Trinamool workers vandalise party MLA's house alleging he took cash for posts

Ali, a former Lok Sabha MP, said the allegation was baseless, claiming some local TMC leaders were trying to place people with dubious backgrounds into the party's block-level organisation.

Published: 08th August 2022 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC MLA Idris Ali's house in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was ransacked by his party's workers who alleged he took money for allotting posts in the party's local organisation.

Ali, a former Lok Sabha MP, said the allegation was baseless, claiming some local TMC leaders were trying to place people with dubious backgrounds into the party's block-level organisation.

"Some local TMC leaders ransacked my car and the ground floor of my house.

The allegation of financial irregularities in lieu of allotting party posts is baseless and politically motivated to malign me," he said.

"Some local leaders are involved in such dealings and are trying to ensure entry of such people in the block-level organisation," he told a news channel.

A huge police contingent was deputed in the Bhagobangola area following the vandalism.

A local TMC leader said Ali was sidelining party old-timers over the last few years.

"He hardly understands local political equations and is trying to thrust his arbitrary decisions on everyone," he said.

TMC's district chairman Abu Taher Khan said he will look into the complaints.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idris Ali Trinamool
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp