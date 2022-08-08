WATCH | Samajwadi Party leader's car hit by truck, dragged on for 500 metres

By IANS

MAINPURI: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

Yadav is the SP district president in the area.

He was alone in the car at the time of the accident on Sunday night and did not suffer any serious injury.

#WATCH A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP's Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/86qujRmENr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

A complaint was registered in the matter and the truck driver has been arrested by the police.

"An investigation into the matter is underway," said SP Manipur, Kamlesh Dixit.

