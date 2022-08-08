Home Nation

WATCH | Samajwadi Party leader's car hit by truck, dragged on for 500 metres

Devendra Singh Yadav was alone in the car at the time of the accident on Sunday night and did not suffer any serious injury.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

By IANS

Yadav is the SP district president in the area.

He was alone in the car at the time of the accident on Sunday night and did not suffer any serious injury.

A complaint was registered in the matter and the truck driver has been arrested by the police.

"An investigation into the matter is underway," said SP Manipur, Kamlesh Dixit.

