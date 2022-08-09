18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers

By Online Desk

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday retained all of Shiv Sena's eight ministers from the previous Uddhav Thackeray government in the first phase of his Cabinet expansion.

Nine legislators from the BJP and nine from the Sena took oath as ministers including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil around 11:15 today in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers.

The Cabinet expansion comes over 40 days after Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in after a rebellion led by the former toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi-government in the state.

The ministers from the BJP are: Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ravindra Chavhan, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vijaykumar Gavit, and Atul Save.

The ministers from the Shiv Sena are: Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraje Desai, Sandeepan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Rathaud.

On Tuesday morning, the Chief Minister met Shiv Sena legislators backing him, ahead of the expansion of his two-member ministry. The meeting took place at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administers the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers pic.twitter.com/2eDIBVxWj3 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Shinde is backed by 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs. With the induction of 18 ministers, the strength of the Maharashtra ministry will become 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.

The next round of expansion would take place later, sources told PTI.

The list doesn't include a woman.

No minister of state was sworn in today.

There will be another ministry expansion later, an aide of Shinde said.

While BJP has inducted Lodha, who hails from Mumbai, the Shinde group hasn't included any legislator from the financial capital, where municipal corporation elections are slated later this year.

On June 30, Shinde took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis his deputy. Later, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to power.

On June 28, Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked him for a floor test. The next day, Uddhav Thackeray offered his resignation to the Governor as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On August 6, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said no ministerial-level powers have been given to the secretaries except in quasi-judicial matters. The Opposition in the state had accused the Chief Minister of functioning as a two-member cabinet and having designed the decision-making powers to the bureaucrats. He said these constituencies included those held by Shiv Sena leaders who have now joined Team Shinde

(With agency inputs)

