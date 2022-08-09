Home Nation

Akhilesh calls Bihar developments ‘good start’, says 'BJP Bhagao' slogan coming from state

“It's a good start. On this day, the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagao' is coming from Bihar," the SP chief said.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling the political developments in neighbouring Bihar as a good start, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday sought to draw an analogy between the BJP-JD (U) divorce with Quit India Movement which was started on August 8, 1942.

As Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and geared up to renew alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Akhilesh said soon other political parties and people in different states would stand against the saffron camp.

“It's a good start. On this day, the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagao' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP,” Akhilesh said while talking to media persons.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, to stake claim with Tejashwi

The SP chief was interacting with media persons during the padayatra from Jhauva village of Tirwa Tehsil in Kannauj district as the party started its Tiranga campaign on Tuesday on the occasion of Kranti Diwas.

Yadav also interacted with the families of freedom fighters on the occasion. During his padayatra, Yadav also distributed tricolour to the people in Kannauj asking them to hoist it atop their houses on Independence Day.

“Today the freedom fighters are being ignored and there is a conspiracy to change history in a certain direction. The people who were connected with RSS and those who never participated in the freedom movement are today beating drums about celebrating the 75th year of freedom,” he said, adding, “the BJP has forgotten the values of freedom after coming to power.”

