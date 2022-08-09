Home Nation

Assam Rifles officer hurt in militants attack at India-Myanmar border in Arunachal

Official sources said the militants belong to the ULFA and the Yung Aung faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-YA).

Published: 09th August 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Photo used for representational purpose only (File Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was injured when the militants carried out an attack on the Assam Rifles in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Official sources said the militants, suspected to be from the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and the Yung Aung faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-YA), had fired the shots from across the Myanmar border at around 3 am.

“The Assam Rifles troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for the forthcoming Independence Day. One JCO sustained minor injury in the hand. No injury or any other damage reported,” Assam’s Tezpur-based defence spokesman Lt Col AS Walia said.

The site of the incident is 1 km away from the Pangsau Pass. Reports suggested the militants used mortars in the attack.

Gunshots were also heard on the international border in Noklak district of neighbouring Nagaland. “The Assam Rifles said gunshots were heard at midnight. Our officers are at the site to verify it,” Noklak Superintendent of Police Pritpal Kaur told The New Indian Express.

Recently, several militant outfits of the Northeast, including ULFA and NSCN-YA which operate out of Myanmar, had jointly called for a boycott of the Independence Day and appealed to people in the region not to participate in the celebration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Rifles ULFA NSCN-YA Northeast insurgency
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp