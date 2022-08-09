Home Nation

Bihar developments: Deve Gowda expresses hope of Janata Dal Parivar re-emergence

Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan -- first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Following the political developments in Bihar, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday expressed hope of the erstwhile Janata Dal Parivar re-emerging as a political alternative in the country.

The former Prime Minister said the developments, which saw Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), both constituents of the Janata Parivar, coming together to form a government in Bihar, made him think of the days when they all were united.

"I have been watching the developments in Bihar. It made me think of the days when the Janata Dal Parivar was under one roof. It gave three PMs. I am in my advanced years, but if the younger generation decides, it can offer a good alternative to this great nation," Gowda tweeted.

In a day of fast-moving developments, Bihar's "mercurial" leader Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan -- first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) to stake claim for the top job in the State once again.

Kumar's move, a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA, left the ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years.

