BJP forms panel to examine facts in Jalore seer suicide case after party MLA gets named as an accused

By PTI

JAIPUR: The opposition BJP in Rajasthan has formed a three-member committee to examine the facts in a case pertaining to the suicide of a seer in Jalore district, in which party MLA Pooraram Choudhary is an accused.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, MLA Jogeshwar Garg and former parliamentary secretary Jogaram Patel are members of the committee, the BJP said in a statement.

It will visit Jalore on Wednesday and submit a factual report to state BJP president Satish Poonia, the party said.

Seer Ravidas was found hanging from a tree at Jalore's Rajapura village last Thursday night.

An FIR against BJP MLA Choudhary and others was registered on the basis of a suicide note recovered by the police.

It has been alleged that the legislator had created pressure on the seer to give up a path through his hermitage for the MLA's personal land behind it where he had been preparing to construct a resort.

Choudhary has junked the allegations as false.

The case is being investigated by the CID-CB.

