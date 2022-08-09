Home Nation

In Jammu and Kashmir, NIA raids against Jamaat men

NIA sleuths conducted searches at premises of six suspects in Doda district and one suspect in Jammu district, an NIA spokesman said.

Published: 09th August 2022 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

NIA

National Investigative Agency (File Photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday conducted raids at multiple locations against members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Doda and Jammu districts of militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding probe.

NIA sleuths conducted searches at premises of six suspects in Doda district and one suspect in Jammu district, an NIA spokesman said. “Searches led to recovery of incriminating literature, receipts of funds raised by JeI, bank and property related documents, and electronic devices,” the NIA spokesman said.

According to him, the case pertains to JeI, which even after its declaration as Unlawful Association in 2019, continues to raise funds in various forms purportedly for charitable purposes.

“These funds are however being diverted to militant organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba etc for promoting militant activities in Kashmir valley as well as the rest of India,” the NIA said.

The NIA – assisted by police and paramilitary CRPF men – carried out searches at Dhara-Gundana, Munshi Mohalla, Akramband, Nagri Nai Basti, Kharoti Bhagwah, Thalela and Malothi Bhalla areas in Doda district and Bhatindi in Jammu.

The case was registered suo-motu on 05.02.2021 and NIA has filed chargesheet against four people in the case so far.

TAGS
NIA Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami
