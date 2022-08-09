Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Pilot still reeling from pain of not being CM

It has been two years since the Sachin Pilot-led rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot that created a furore within Rajasthan Congress – which came to be known as July 2020 political crisis. The former lost his state party presidency and deputy chief minister’s post then. Recently, his pain of not becoming a chief minister was once again evident during a talk show in Jaipur. Pilot said that it is not wrong to be ambitious, but one should not be overtly ambitious. “I believe that nobody is handed anything ahead of their time and luck. Until a person does not work by setting his goal how will he reach there. There is nothing wrong with being ambitious for it,” he said.

Teej festival celebrated after two years

The occasion of Teej festival is here. And on Sunday, Jaipur’s denizens were seen indulging in their festivities. Due to the pandemic, the procession of Teej Mata was not taken out for two years. This time, the Teej Mata ride was taken out after worship at ‘Janani Deodhi’ of City Palace on Sunday. A large number of devotees had gathered. One fifty folk artists performed various gigs representing Rajasthani culture. Bejewelled in precious ornaments and adorned in a red dress, the Teej Mata was seated in a silver palanquin. This time the Peacock dance and Terahtali dance were included in the Teej procession. The tableau of Radha Krishna was also the centre of attraction.

Farmers relieved after bumper rain

Monsoon showers have made farmers happy this year. Barring Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur, all remaining districts have recorded above-average rainfall. Sriganganagar has received more rain than the entire season in a single month. According to meteorological department director, Radheshyam Sharma this time in the month of July, Rajasthan has clocked record-breaking rain and it was 66 years ago in 1956 that Rajasthan recorded 308 mm of rain. The average rainfall in Rajasthan in the month of July is 161.4 mm. But this time it has rained 67 per cent more i.e. 270 mm. Looking at the record of this time, it is expected that all the records will be broken further.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

