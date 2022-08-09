Maharashtra: Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati says his outfit 'Swarajya' will join politics at right time

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Tuesday said his newly launched outfit 'Swarajya' will join politics at an appropriate time.

Sambhajiraje unveiled the logo of his organisation in Tuljapur town of Osmanabad and addressed a public meeting there.

"Swarajya will work for farmers, labourers, the cooperative sector, education and health. We will ensure that people who were deprived of power are strengthened and made public representatives," he said.

Swarajya will join politics at an appropriate time, if issues of the masses are not resolved, he said.

Taking a dig at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Sambhajiraje claimed that the government formation had taken 30 days like the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and both had wasted 60 days of the state.

"Earlier, Shinde came forward to resolve problems of the Maratha community. When I spoke about review or curative petition, no talks were held about it. These issues should be looked into now," he said.

He further said that he will take his organisation to every corner of the state.

"My ideology was to bring people together. Hence, I organised Shiv-Sahu Sanvad Yatra and Maratha reservation rally across the state. While forming Swarajya, politicians criticised me that I live in a palace but I left my palace before 20 years ago. This organisation is for displaced people not established people," Sambhajiraje said.

