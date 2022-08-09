Home Nation

'Mamata government won't exist after December, assembly polls in 2024': Suvendu makes wild claim

Speaking to reporters in Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari said the stage is being set for the removal of the TMC government from the state.

Published: 09th August 2022 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will "cease to exist" by December, and assembly elections will be held in the state along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Tuesday.

"Wait for a few months, this government will cease to be in power in West Bengal. Mark my words, by December this year, TMC will not be in power in West Bengal. The assembly poll and parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously in 2024 in West Bengal," the BJP leader claimed.

Over the last few months, Adhikari has repeatedly claimed that there would be a Maharashtra-like situation in the opposition-ruled states of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which accused the BJP of engineering the rebellion in Shiv Sena and toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

"If he can foresee things, why couldn't he predict and stop the recent political happenings in Bihar? It seems that out of frustration in politics, he has started practising astrology," state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya of the TMC said.

"Any such attempts by the BJP to topple the state government in West Bengal would be given a befitting reply," she said.

