MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sings patriotic songs on Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’s success

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just four days after buying the national tricolour from a women self-help group in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan travelled on a cruise in the Upper Lake in the state capital on Monday, as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

Braving the continuous rain, Chouhan, carrying the national flag high in his hands, turned a patriotic singer, singing famous patriotic songs like ‘Apni azadi ko hum hargiz mita sakte nahin and Mera rang de basanti chola’ on the music played by the state police’s band.

Accompanied by school children (who also carried the national flags), Chouhan while waving the national flag, travelled atop the cruise on the lake, encouraging people for the success of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

People lined up on the banks of the lake, which particularly included kids, waved to the CM as the cruise travelled on the lake through areas, including the VIP Road, Boat Club Road, Sheetal Das ki Bagia, Retghat and the Raja Bhoj Statue.

“The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is not just an act of hoisting the Tiranga, but it is a resolution that we should contribute maximum in the development of the nation. We should leave no stone unturned in performing our duty. Hoist the Tiranga yourself while hailing Mother India and inspire others to do the same,” the CM appealed to the people lined up on the road on the banks of the upper lake.

“The citizens of Madhya Pradesh have become emotionally attached to this campaign. Our Tiranga is our pride. We are remembering the martyrs, because they not only sacrificed their youth but their whole lives. Martyrs filled the land of India with the colour of their blood. India became independent. By remembering those martyrs, we are taking India on the path of progress according to their dreams.”

BHOPAL: Just four days after buying the national tricolour from a women self-help group in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan travelled on a cruise in the Upper Lake in the state capital on Monday, as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. Braving the continuous rain, Chouhan, carrying the national flag high in his hands, turned a patriotic singer, singing famous patriotic songs like ‘Apni azadi ko hum hargiz mita sakte nahin and Mera rang de basanti chola’ on the music played by the state police’s band. Accompanied by school children (who also carried the national flags), Chouhan while waving the national flag, travelled atop the cruise on the lake, encouraging people for the success of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. People lined up on the banks of the lake, which particularly included kids, waved to the CM as the cruise travelled on the lake through areas, including the VIP Road, Boat Club Road, Sheetal Das ki Bagia, Retghat and the Raja Bhoj Statue. “The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is not just an act of hoisting the Tiranga, but it is a resolution that we should contribute maximum in the development of the nation. We should leave no stone unturned in performing our duty. Hoist the Tiranga yourself while hailing Mother India and inspire others to do the same,” the CM appealed to the people lined up on the road on the banks of the upper lake. “The citizens of Madhya Pradesh have become emotionally attached to this campaign. Our Tiranga is our pride. We are remembering the martyrs, because they not only sacrificed their youth but their whole lives. Martyrs filled the land of India with the colour of their blood. India became independent. By remembering those martyrs, we are taking India on the path of progress according to their dreams.”