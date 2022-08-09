NGT acts tough: "No" to marquee, welcome gates on roads during festivals

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the district authorities not to allow pandals or marquee (a temporary large tent-like structure) and welcome gates on the roads during the religious festivals of Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja or Diwali.

Bhopal bench of NGT passed an order on the complaint plea filed before it by the voluntary organisation Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sangharsh Samiti citing that such pandals and welcome entrance gates erected during the religious festivals on roads and public places not just creates trouble but also lead to distress among the people particularly senior citizens and children besides becoming the source of noise pollution.

During hearing of the petition, the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) apprised the NGT that the air quality of Raipur during Durga puja, Diwali and Ganesh utsav deteriorates along with the marked rise in noise pollution.

“Noise level during festival season of Durga puja, Diwali, Ganesh Utsav though temporary but can be quite annoying and a cause of concern. The district administration and local authorities should consider the issue of installing pandals and welcome gates with utter seriousness. The permission for such gates and pandals on the road should not be granted at all”, stated the order of the Tribunal that further asked the local municipality and the police to initiate action on removing the structures if found installed without permission and the penalty should also be imposed on the organiser.

The NGT instructed the district administration to remain alert and ensure the smooth flow of road traffic, the air ambience quality during the festivals be maintained within the prescribed norms and there should be a check on noise pollution .

“We have met the Raipur collector and the senior superintendent of police seeking strict compliance of the NGT order with immediate effect. Otherwise, we will not hesitate to file a petition calling for contempt proceedings against the authorities for their non-action or failures”, said Dr Rakesh Gupta, social activist and ENT expert, who is also a member of the Samiti.

RAIPUR: In a significant order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the district authorities not to allow pandals or marquee (a temporary large tent-like structure) and welcome gates on the roads during the religious festivals of Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja or Diwali. Bhopal bench of NGT passed an order on the complaint plea filed before it by the voluntary organisation Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sangharsh Samiti citing that such pandals and welcome entrance gates erected during the religious festivals on roads and public places not just creates trouble but also lead to distress among the people particularly senior citizens and children besides becoming the source of noise pollution. During hearing of the petition, the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) apprised the NGT that the air quality of Raipur during Durga puja, Diwali and Ganesh utsav deteriorates along with the marked rise in noise pollution. “Noise level during festival season of Durga puja, Diwali, Ganesh Utsav though temporary but can be quite annoying and a cause of concern. The district administration and local authorities should consider the issue of installing pandals and welcome gates with utter seriousness. The permission for such gates and pandals on the road should not be granted at all”, stated the order of the Tribunal that further asked the local municipality and the police to initiate action on removing the structures if found installed without permission and the penalty should also be imposed on the organiser. The NGT instructed the district administration to remain alert and ensure the smooth flow of road traffic, the air ambience quality during the festivals be maintained within the prescribed norms and there should be a check on noise pollution . “We have met the Raipur collector and the senior superintendent of police seeking strict compliance of the NGT order with immediate effect. Otherwise, we will not hesitate to file a petition calling for contempt proceedings against the authorities for their non-action or failures”, said Dr Rakesh Gupta, social activist and ENT expert, who is also a member of the Samiti.