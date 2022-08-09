Noida Grand Omaxe case: CM Yogi seeks report, six cops suspended for laxity

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While UP CM Yogi Adityanath sought a report from state home department in the case involving Shrikant Tyagi alias Langda Tyagi who misbehaved with a woman and pushed her in her flat at a housing society –Grand Omaxe -- in Noida last week, six cops, including inspector-in-charge, a sub-inspector and four constables have been suspended on account of laxity in the case.

The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, bulldozers of Noida Authority demolished a part of the illegal extensions at the residence of Tyagi after his accomplices had come asking for the address of the victim.

CM Yogi had directed the home department authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the case initiating a stern action against the accused who is currently at large. He has also sought the list of officers allegedly close to the accused.

Noida police registered a case against Tyagi after the video of his misbehaviour went viral forming teams for his arrest. The Noida police registered a case against Tyagi under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The Gangster Act has also been invoked against him.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that while Noida Police Commissionerate were making an all-out effort by setting up a dozen special teams to nab the accused and a reward of Rs 25000 was announced on Monday for information leading to Tyagi’s arrest, the victim was provided with two PSOs for her security and protection, said the officer.

The sources claimed that Noida police teams had been conducting raids at 18 destinations including Delhi, Rishikesh, Hardwar and Lucknow.

Tyagi, who is elusive of police net, has reportedly approached Surajpur-based Noida district court through his lawyer submitting an application for surrender. The court has given time on August 10 to the accused.

On the other, cracking down on the encroachment by the accused, a team of Noida Authority’s work circle 8 put the bulldozers into service to demolish a part of the illegal extensions at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi in Noida on Monday morning.

As per the sources, Noida Authority officials reached Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93 early on Monday with workers and two bulldozers to demolish the illegal extensions Tyagi had made to his ground-floor residence – D-003 and the adjoining park.

While the bulldozers demolished the glass roof and wooden pillars partially, the workers took over the responsibility as the bulldozers could not enter the narrow path to encroachment. They used hammers to break the glass roof and the wooden panels in the narrow path.

Ishtiyaq Ahmed, general manager (planning) of the Noida Authority, was present at the site alongside police officers.

The action of demolition of the illegal extension of Tyagi residence in the society led to celebrations by the residents.

