'Rajtilak ki karo tayyari, aa rahe hain laltendhari': Lalu's daughters share Bhojpuri video with taunting caption

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with ally BJP on a day filled with high drama, two of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughters put out amusing and sarcastic tweets, with one signalling a change of guard in Bihar and another describing the state as synonymous with legendary Chanakya.

Rohini Acharya even shared a video of a Bhojpuri singer featuring his catchy number 'Lalu Bina Chalu Bihar Na Hoi' in one of her tweets with a caption: "Rajtilak ki karo tayyari, aa rahe hain laltendhari".

Lanten is the party symbol of Rashrtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was the principal opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

The NDA-led government in the state was formed after the 2020 Bihar polls.

The mercurial Kumar handed over his resignation as NDA chief minister to Governor Phagu Chauhan and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) staked claim for the top job in the state once again.

Acharya shared a poster hailing her father as a "kingmaker".

In another tweet, she wrote: "Boya ped babool ka, aam kaehan se hoi" and alleged that the "hunger for power" will make BJP sink from across the country one day.

She also mocked the saffron party, in a tweet in Hindi which said: "People in BJP had told us to change DP, we Laluvadis changed the government only."

Raj Lakshmi Yadav, youngest daughter of Lalu Yadav also took to Twitter to share old images of her father, one showing him with his children.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "Shankhanad! Pehle di Pankh, ab denge udaan. Chanakaya matlab Bihar, Bihari matlab Chanakya. Farzi Chanakayagiri Bihar ke bahar chalaiega. Bole Bihar - Tejashwi Bhav: Sarkar" and tagged Tejashwi.

Kumar is understood to have told party legislators and MPs, at a meeting he convened at his official residence, that he had been driven against the wall by the BJP which tried to weaken his JD(U), first by propping up Chirag Paswan's rebellion and later through the party's former national president RCP Singh.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walkout of the BJP alliance, calling it a "good beginning".

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "This is a good beginning today, the day when slogan of 'Bharat chhodo' (Quit India) was given against the British. If the slogan of 'BJP bhagaao' (drive away the BJP) is coming from Bihar, I feel that in other states also, parties will stand against the BJP, and so is people."

When asked to comment on Nitish Kumar and about the stand he has taken, the SP chief said, "He is a leader with vast experience. What could be said about him. He knows Bihar and the arithmetic of Bihar politics better."

About who will be the CM face, Nitish Kumar or Tejaswi Yadav, of the new alliance in Bihar, the SP chief said, "That will be their decision and it will be decided in the alliance. When an alliance is made, decision is made on a number of things put together."

On talks in political circles that Nitish Kumar could be the opposition face in the 2024 general election, SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI in Lucknow, "Nitish is our old partner and we have worked together since the days of the Lok Dal. This is not the time to discuss about the prime ministerial candidate."

Kumar on Tuesday resigned as NDA chief minister of Bihar and soon after joined hands with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan to form new government there.

