Rebel Sena MLA Abdul Sattar's daughters' names surface in TET scam

Nabi who belongs to the Shinde camp has denied the allegations, saying his daughters had failed the TET in 2020.

Published: 09th August 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The names of two daughters of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi have appeared among candidates who have been debarred by the Maharashtra State Council of Exam for their role in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam. 

The MLA’s two children were among the 7,800 candidates accused of allegedly manipulating the results of the TET.

Nabi, who is an MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad, belongs to the Shinde camp. He was briefly a minister in the C2014 Congress government in the state He has denied the allegations, saying his daughters had failed the TET in 2020.

Among the names that figure in the list are Heena Kausar Abdul Sattar Shaikh and Uzma Nahid Abdul Sattar Shaikh, daughters of the MLA.

“My political opponents are behind this malicious propaganda. They are dragging my family into the cash-for-marks scandal just before the cabinet expansion,” Nabi said.

The MLA alleged the role of money behind the “conspiracy,” claiming that somebody must have been paid for putting his daughters’ names on the list of suspects.

“It is only today that my daughters and I realized that there exists a TET-qualified certificate in their name. My opponents are dragging the name of my younger son who is taking his LLB exams. I am going to meet the CM and demand an inquiry,” said the MLA.

The TET exam scandal surfaced in December 2021.

The probe revealed that thousands of students who appeared for TET inflated their marks on the result sheets.

Some students even got fake certificates allegedly in exchange for cash.

After the probe, over 7,800 TET candidates were disqualified.

