BJP’s youth wing leader caught on camera assaulting ex-Army man, party expels concerned leader

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A local leader of ruling BJP’s youth wing has been caught on camera ruthlessly assaulting an ex- serviceman inside the latter’s shop in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

While a criminal case has been lodged against the accused, the ruling party’s Rewa district unit has expelled the accused leader from the party.

The incident happened when the ex-serviceman Dinesh Mishra was sitting inside his barber’s shop in Amahiya town of Rewa district at around 6.30 pm on Monday.

“The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Deendayal Division Rewa’s vice president Rituraj Chaturvedi alias Bachhcu along with aide Anurag Mishra entered my shop and started thrashing me and also ransacked property inside the shop. Entire act by the BJYM leader and his aide was recorded in the CCTV camera. In the past also, he has targeted me, but the police didn’t help me. What happened to me on Monday is actually an assault on the entire ex- Indian Army servicemen community,” the ex-serviceman Dinesh Mishra alleged on Tuesday.

Just after the video of the incident went viral on Tuesday, the local police acted in the matter and lodged a case in the matter u/s 452, 294 and 323 IPC. The accused are being identified through the video and action will be initiated against them soon, ASP-Rewa Anil Sonkar said.

“The matter pertains to an old rivalry between both sides. Action will be taken against the accused, no matter whoever they are,” the ASP said.

He, however, denied that in the past the police hadn’t entertained any complaint from the ex-serviceman.

Meanwhile, acting in the matter, the Rewa district BJP president Dr Ajay Singh expelled the concerned BJYM leader from the party with immediate effect.

