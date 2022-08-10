Home Nation

Blow to privacy as airlines told to share international passengers’ info

Under the new regulation, aircraft operators will have to transfer the PNR details to the Customs department in a specified format.

Published: 10th August 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

airlines, covid travel, face mask

Representational Image (Photo | AP)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move that flies in the face of privacy rights, the Centre has brought in a law that mandates airlines to share the details of incoming and outgoing international passengers with the Customs department 24 hours before departure.

Airlines will now have to share personal details of international passengers including name, age, phone number, email address, travel itinerary as well and as sensitive information such as the credit card number used to book the ticket, frequent flyer details etc.

The finance ministry on Monday notified the Passenger Name Record (PNR) Information Regulation, 2022 seeking to curb cross-border economic crimes by preventing offenders from fleeing the country. With this, India joined 60 other countries that collect PNR details of international passengers.

Under the new regulation, aircraft operators will have to transfer the PNR details to the Customs department in a specified format. The data thus shared will be used for “the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of offences under the Customs Act”, the finance ministry said.

The information may also be shared with other departments including law enforcement agencies in India and abroad. 

The new regulations will help the government curb cross-border crimes, said Tanushree Roy, director (indirect tax) at Nangia Andersen India. “The Regulations will also help keep a track record of every passenger travelling to and from India,” she added. 

Abhishek Jain, partner (indirect tax) at KPMG in India, said the government should ensure that strict privacy guidelines are followed so as to prevent unauthorised usage. 

EU court eases rules over privacy concerns
Airlines in EU are supposed to share PNR data with member countries. However, a recent court order relaxed the rules citing privacy concerns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Customs privacy airlines airlines passenger data
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp