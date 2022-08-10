Court reserves order on Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case; politician cries foul play

By PTI

NOIDA: A court on Wednesday reserved its order on a bail application moved by politician Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for assaulting a woman resident in a Noida society, in a case of cheating for allegedly misusing the UP government symbol on his car.

Tyagi was on Tuesday arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody at the Luksar jail in the assault case.

He was separately booked in a case of cheating over the alleged unauthorised use of a symbol of the UP government in his SUV.

A third case under the stringent Gangsters Act was also lodged against him, police officials said.

Sushil Bhati, the lawyer of Tyagi, said, "A bail application was moved in the cheating case in the Gautam Buddh Nagar court. We opposed the charges and the court has reserved its order."

The investigation officer in the case has been summoned Thursday, the lawyer said, Bhati also claimed that the charges levelled against Tyagi are baseless as the car that allegedly had the unauthorised UP government symbol is not registered in Tyagi's name.

He also claimed that Tyagi has been wrongly implicated under the Gangsters Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajesh S said the police would be applying for his police remand, though his lawyer said they did not have any ground for it.

An official involved in the case told PTI that the police want to question him about his properties, earnings and political connections.

Tyagi was arrested Tuesday morning from Meerut, four days after he assaulted and abused a woman with whom he had a row over planting trees in what was alleged to be the common area of their residential society.

During the probe into the assault case, the police also impounded two vehicles of Tyagi after detecting an alleged violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

One of his SUVs, the officials said, had a symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government on it but it was unauthorised.

Subsequently, another FIR was lodged under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 482 (using false property mark), the officials added.

His cars had special zero series numbers with registration in Lucknow for which he had paid Rs 1.10 lakh, the officials said.

Tyagi has earlier claimed to be the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and the national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, even as the ruling party denied any links with him.

The Opposition has also mounted an attack on the BJP over the issue, sharing purported pictures of Tyagi with senior saffron party leaders, including its national president J P Nadda.

The BJP has claimed that Tyagi was an aide of Swami Prasad Maurya and had left with him when the latter joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Tyagi, arrested for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of a Noida housing society, has alleged that the episode is a "political conspiracy" for his "political murder".

Tyagi (34) also said he has expressed regret over the matter and dubbed it as "political".

"I have expressed regret over the episode. But this is a political case carried out with an intention for my political murder," Tyagi told reporters on Tuesday night as he was being taken to the Luksar jail from the local court.

In another video that surfaced on social media, Tyagi purportedly confessed to the assault on the woman being a"mistake" and called her "like my sister".

Tyagi was arrested Tuesday morning from Meerut, four days after he absconded assaulting and abusing a woman with whom he had a row over planting of trees in what has alleged to be the common area of the society.

Both Tyagi and the woman live in the same housing society located in Sector 93B here.

Tyagi was remanded into a 14-day judicial custody after he was booked under the Gangsters Act, among others, according to officials.

"She is a woman and she is like my sister. Certainly, it was a mistake on my part and I do realise it. If she thinks I should apologise to her, then I can do it," Tyagi is allegedly heard saying in the video.

"Whatever I said in rage to her I realised later that such language should not be used against anyone in life," he added.

He then says that the palm trees, which were at the centre of the spat that broke out on Friday, were being planted in the lawn in front of his ground-floor apartment.

The apartment was purchased at an extra 5-6 per cent cost under the preferred location charge system by the builder of Grand Omaxe society, Tyagi claimed.

Tyagi had allegedly hurled expletives and assaulted the woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society in Noida Sector 93B last Friday.

Tyagi had claimed he was well within his rights to do so.

As videos of the episode surfaced on social media and drew condemnation, an FIR was lodged and Tyagi booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).

Later, charges under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 447 (criminal trespass) were also added in the case, officials said.

During the probe, police also impounded two vehicles of Tyagi, which were found in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

One of his SUVs, the officials said, had a symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government on it but it was unauthorised.

Subsequently, another FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 482 (using false property mark), the officials said, while he was also booked under the Gangsters Act.

Until he went underground Friday night, Tyagi claimed to be the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and the national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, even as the ruling party denied any links with him.

The Opposition has also mounted an attack on the BJP over the issue, sharing pictures allegedly of Tyagi with senior saffron party leaders, including its national president J P Nadda.

