Gujarat BJP counters AAP promises to tribals with success stories

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A direct fight is brewing between the ruling BJP and AAP for tribal votes in Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-point plan for tribal communities during his visit to Chhota Udepur district on Aug 7, which CM Bhupendra Patel challenged on Tuesday, saying such communities have seen “more progress” in the state than elsewhere in India. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, tribal communities have made up their mind not to fall for enticement from other parties,” said Patel. Responding to AAP’s allegations on non-implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, Patel asserted that the BJP government had “strictly implemented” the legislation. Patel was addressing a gathering in Jhalod taluka in the tribal district of Dahod at an event to mark World Tribal Day. He spoke about the “overall development” seen by tribal communities in Gujarat, crediting Modi’s leadership of since his days as the CM. “We have shown how strictly Panchayat Act can be implemented. As many as 90 lakh tribals from 14 districts, 53 talukas, and over 4,000 villages of Gujarat have been given special rights,” said the CM. “We have ensured full rights to gram panchayats and tribal communities on land and resources. Under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, we have disposed of 99,129 cases. Over 5.64 lakh acres of land has gone to the tribal owners,” Patel said. Gujarat had notified the state PESA rules with the promise that gram sabhas would have the power to decide on matters related to their territories for safeguarding their customs, traditions and natural resources. Patel also highlighted the election of Droupadi Murmu as the President – the first person belonging to a tribal community to hold the post.