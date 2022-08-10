Home Nation

Gurugram club bouncers booked for harassment of woman, assaulting her friends

Ten, including managers and bouncers of the Udyog Vihar-based club, have been booked in connection with the incident that took place around 2 am on Monday, they said.

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Bouncers at a club here beat up a group of visitors after one of them accused a doorman of touching his female friend inappropriately, police said on Wednesday.

One of those assaulted, a manager with a multinational technology company, filed a complaint stating that he had gone to the Casa Denza club with his three friends.

He found some other friends at the gate of the club.

He alleged that a bouncer misbehaved with his friend and touched her inappropriately while she was standing in the entry line.

He said when she objected to the molestation, other bouncers and managers gathered there and started abusing her.

"As we all protested, eight bouncers took us to the road, pushing us from the gate and thrashed us. We were injured in the attack. The managers of the club also threatened to kill us if we visited the club again," the complainant alleged.

In the meantime, a passerby made a video of the attack which went viral on social media and after getting information a police team reached the spot who rushed the injured to hospital.

The complainant also alleged that the bouncers snatched a smartwatch and around Rs 12,000 cash.

He also submitted the viral video clip with his complaint to police.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against 10 including bouncers and managers of the club under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 379-A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the club and nearby area to identify the accused. They will be nabbed as early as possible," said inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.

The club owner and managers could not be contacted for a response despite several attempts.

Casa Denza club Sexual Harassment
