'Hold judicial colloquium and state-level conferences on anti-human trafficking': Government to HCs

The ministry, in an official communication, to Registrar Generals of all HCs said the complex nature of human trafficking calls for a multidimensional strategy.

Published: 10th August 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Ministry

Union Home Ministry (Photo | PTI)

By Sumit Kumar Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Home Ministry has asked all the High Courts in the country to organise judicial colloquium and state-level conferences on anti-human trafficking. The ministry, in an official communication, to Registrar Generals of all High Courts said the complex nature of human trafficking calls for a multidimensional strategy in tackling it at domestic, regional and international levels. 

“Impediments which the Government has come across in the past include lack of awareness, lack of training of concerned officers, failure to register cases under relevant laws and ineffective investigation etc,” it noted.

The government said it has been engaging with the Judicial Academies of States and UTs for holding Judicial Colloguiums on Anti-Human Trafficking on a periodic basis. Notably, the MHA provides financial support of up to Rs 2 lakhs on each such occasion.

