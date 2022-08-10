Home Nation

'Jumlajeevi making pointless issue about black clothes': Congress on PM Modi's 'black magic' remark

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a picture of Prime Minister Modi in black clothes and said he is making a pointless issue about black clothes.

Published: 10th August 2022 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "kala jadu" remark, saying while the country wants him to talk about their problems but "jumlajeevi" keeps saying just anything.

"They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but 'jumlajeevi' keeps saying anything," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a swipe at the prime minister saying people do not have problems with black clothes but on your leadership.

"Narendra Modi ji, don't talk here and there, tell us why you looted by increasing inflation. The public has no problem with black clothes, they have questions on your leadership," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Another party general secretary Randeep Surjewala also hit back, saying the prime minister should speak about the darkness spread by him instead of cursing the Opposition.

"Dark clouds of back breaking inflation! Dark clouds of unprecedented unemployment! Dark clouds over the sinking economy! Dark clouds of falling rupee - closed business! Dark clouds hovering over stalling industries! Instead of cursing the Opposition, speak on the darkness you have spread," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

Addressing a function in Panipat to dedicate the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in "black magic" will never be able to win the trust of people again.

"On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," Modi said.

The Congress protested against rising prices on August 5 by wearing black clothes in and outside the Parliament.

