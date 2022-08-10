Home Nation

Kerala accounts for half of India’s 45K Covid deaths this year

Since January this year, 45,704 people have died of Covid; Kerala alone reported 22,843 deaths.

Published: 10th August 2022 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Coviddeaths

Frontline workers perform the last rites to a old man who succumbed to COVID 19 in Akkupalli village in Kerala. (Photo | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 45,000 Covid deaths have been reported in India till July 19, this year of which Kerala accounted for over 22 000 deaths. The southern state has been showing a consistent increase in daily new cases and a high positivity rate for the past few months. Maharashtra, Assam, and Karnataka follow the southern state.

Not only deaths, Kerala, has reported the highest number of cases in the country. Over 14 lakh cases have been reported in the state till July 19 this year, according to data shared by the union health ministry in the Lok Sabha. Maharashtra follows it with over 13 lakh cases.

Karnataka follows with nearly 10 lakh cases, while Tamil Nadu has recorded almost 8 lakh Covid cases till July 19. Since January this year, 45,704 people have died of Covid; Kerala alone reported 22,843 deaths. In 2021, 44,399 people had died, while in 2020, 3,042 people succumbed to the infection in Kerala, as per data.

The state was followed by Maharashtra (6,508), Assam (1,839), Karnataka (1,804), West Bengal ( 1,525), Tamil Nadu ( 1,265), Delhi (1,187), and Punjab (1,152).

While Andhra Pradesh reported 240 deaths, Telangana has recorded 86 deaths due to Covid this year. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar haveli, and Daman and Diu were the only places which didn’t report any death due to Covid in the country this year, according to the Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Lakshadweep reported one death, while Ladakh recorded nine deaths. India, which has been seeing a surge in Covid cases since April after the Omicron-led third wave waned in March, has mainly seen the highest number of cases from seven states – Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, and Odisha.

The Union health Ministry, on August 6, also wrote to these states and directed them to ensure adequate testing and promote Covid-appropriate behaviour as the coming days would likely witness mass gatherings due to various festivities, leading to large numbers of individuals undertaking intra and inter-state journeys or congregating at the same places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus covid deaths Kerala COVID deaths
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp