Only four states have confirmed they have installed e-devices on highways

NEW DELHI: Only four states --- Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh --- have confirmed that they are following the provision of the Motor Vehicle Act and notification issued to ensure the appropriate electronic enforcement devices on national highways at high-risk and high-density corridors.

According to the road transport and highways ministry, union territories Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have also given confirmation in this regard.

August 2021 notification issued by the ministry for electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety mandates that the state government will ensure that appropriate electronic enforcement devices are placed at high risk and high-density corridors on National Highways. The ministry has also issued an advisory to all states in January 2020 regarding implementation of the said provisions.

Last week BJP MP Ashok Bajpai sought to know about states which are not following the provisions pertaining to electronic enforcement devices on the highways.

Replying to questions, union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari informed about confirmation from four states and J&K. “Remaining states/UTs have not yet been confirmed,” the minister replied.

The electronic enforcement device means a speed camera, closed-circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Weigh in Machine (WIM) and other technology specified by the state governments.

Gadkari further stated that the provision of Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is envisaged in high traffic density corridors which may help in the speedy identification of incidents on the highway stretches and thereby improve the response time of the on-site assistance.

“As per Section 136 A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the State Government shall ensure electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety on national highways as per the rules made by the Central Government,” he added.

