Home Nation

'Plot being hatched to kill me, have written to CM': Trinamool MLA Idris Ali

Ali's house was vandalised on Monday by his party's workers, who accused him of taking money for allotting posts in TMC's local organisation.

Published: 10th August 2022 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHAGOBANGOLA: A day after his house was ransacked, TMC MLA Idris Ali on Tuesday claimed that a section of party workers in his constituency was "hatching a plot to kill him" and he wrote to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apprise her of the situation.

Ali's house was vandalised on Monday by his party's workers, who accused him of taking money for allotting posts in TMC's local organisation.

Claiming that the allegation was "baseless", the Bhagobangola MLA asserted that some local leaders were trying to place people with dubious backgrounds into the party's block-level organisation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police arrested two local TMC leaders for their alleged involvement in the incident.

"I have written to our party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. A local TMC leader and his supporters have been hatching a plot for quite some time to kill me as I have objected to their illegal activities in the area. Yesterday, when they attacked my house, they also threatened to kill me," he told reporters.

A police team has been deputed at his residence in the Bhagobangola area of Murshidabad district, following the vandalism.

A local TMC leader had alleged that Ali was sidelining party old-timers over the last few years.

"Ali hardly understands local political equations and is trying to thrust his arbitrary decisions on everyone," he said.

TMC's district chairman Abu Taher Khan had said he would look into the complaints.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idris Ali Trinamool
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp