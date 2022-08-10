Home Nation

'Political developments in Bihar will affect BJP's poll prospects in 2024': Yogendra Yadav

Published: 10th August 2022 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Social activist Yogendra Yadav

Social activist Yogendra Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: The political developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls scenario, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swaraj India Party president Yogendra Yadav said on Wednesday.

He also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has become defunct as many allies of the BJP have deserted the saffron party one after another.

In Bihar, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister for a record eighth time, a day after snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

"The developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the political scenario for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, especially for the BJP. Now we can formally announce the death of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the BJP's many allies have deserted the party one after another," Yadav told PTI.

Earlier it was said that BJP's dominance will continue in the next Lok Sabha elections also, but the political developments in Bihar have put an end to these talks, he said.

Yadav said the BJP will have to struggle hard to win even five seats in Bihar in 2024.

The Swaraj India Party leader was in Indore to take part in the nationwide campaign against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces and the "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" organised by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The campaign is being run by retired armed forces personnel and other youth organisations.

TAGS
Swaraj India Party Yogendra Yadav Nitish Kumar NDA JDU BJP RJD Congress
Comments

