Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders test positive for Covid; Rahul's Rajasthan visit cancelled

Party chief Sonia Gandhi had also tested positive for Covid in early June this year.

Published: 10th August 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with party leaders after being detained by police during a protest over price rise in New Delhi, on August 5, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she has tested positive for Covid again and would be isolating at home while following all protocols.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his visit to Rajasthan as a precautionary measure after Priyanka Gandhi and some other party leaders tested positive for Covid, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi was to address a training programme of Congress workers at Tijara in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also tested positive for COVID-19 in June last year.

"Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she said in a tweet.

Several Congress leaders have contracted Covid such as communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

On Tuesday evening, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said he has tested positive for Covid.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care," Kharge tweeted.

