Punjab forms GoM to monitor, control spread of lumpy skin disease among animals

Published: 10th August 2022 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday constituted a three-member Group of Ministers to effectively monitor and control the spread of lumpy skin disease among animals in the state.

He also announced a ban on cattle fairs until the viral infection is brought under control and that the borders of Punjab have been sealed to check the entry of animals from other states.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) will comprise Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, Mann said.

The ministers will be assisted by senior officers, including those from the Animal Husbandry Department, and experts of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The GoM will review the situation arising due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) on a daily basis and take necessary action to check it, the chief minister said.

The state government is duty-bound to safeguard the interests of cattle owners in the state, he said.

Asked about providing compensation to those whose animals died of LSD, Mann said at present, the government is focusing on checking the spread of the disease.

"We will form a committee for compensating those whose income depended solely on the animals that died," he added.

Mann, however, said the recent trends show that the number of LSD cases is on the decline in the state.

He also announced the launch of a massive vaccination drive to protect animals against LSD.

He said the goat pox vaccine will be administered to animals free of cost.

The best medicine recommended by the Centre has been bought for vaccinating the animals.

If needed, more vaccines will be airlifted, he added.

"Cattle wealth is an integral part of the state's economy and the Punjab government will take every step to ensure that animals do not fall prey to this disease," Mann said, assuring all support and cooperation to cattle owners for this purpose.

He said Punjab's borders have been sealed to check the entry of animals from other states.

Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda and Tarn Taran are hitherto the worst affected by the disease, which shows that the disease has been transmitted by animals from other states, he said, adding that it is imperative to seal the borders of the state to check further spread of the disease.

Mann urged cattle owners to maintain cleanliness around their animals and separate those showing any symptoms of LSD.

Until the disease is controlled, there will be a complete ban on organising cattle fairs in the state, he said.

He asked people not to believe rumours about the transfer of LSD to humans through the milk of affected animals.

He also asked people to consume milk after boiling it.

Mann said the Animal Husbandry Department has been asked to provide cattle owners calcium doses for enhancing the immunity of animals.

Deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure proper burial of animals and make requisite arrangements for it.

LSD is caused by a virus of the capripox genus.

It spreads rapidly among cows and buffaloes through flies, mosquitoes and ticks.

It causes soft blister-like nodules all over the body, fever, runny nose, watery eyes, salivation, reduced milk yield and difficulty in eating.

