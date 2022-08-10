Home Nation

'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching the poor's food, says BJP's Varun Gandhi

The Pilibhit MP posted a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay Rs 20 to buy the flag.

Published: 10th August 2022 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag, and said it will be unfortunate if the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor.

It is "shameful" to extract the price of 'Tiranga', which lives is in the heart of every Indian, by snatching the poor's morsel of food, he said in a tweet.

"It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to," he said.

The central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their home during August 13-15 as part of "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme.

The BJP has been running a campaign to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call a big success.

Varun Gandhi had been critical of the government over a host of issues.

Comments

