Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya appointed chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)

Published: 10th August 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Aditya Yadav. (Photo | Aditya Yadav Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav's son Aditya has been appointed the party's state chief.

The party shared the appointment letter on Twitter Tuesday, and expressed hope its state executive would be formed soon.

Shivpal Singh Yadav floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 following a rift with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

However, ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, they came together and Shivpal Yadav contested from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah on the SP symbol and got elected.

But the differences resurfaced during the presidential election after which the Samajwadi Party issued a letter stating that Shivpal Singh Yadav was free to go anywhere.

