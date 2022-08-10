Home Nation

Srinagar Diary

A roundup of interesting events from across Jammu and Kashmir.

By Fayaz Wani
Govt officials asked to attend I-Day functions 
Ahead of Independence Day, the J&K administration has directed government officials to attend the I-Day function scheduled in Srinagar and Jammu. “All government employees are duty bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history of our nation,” read a circular issued by principal secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi. All the officers above the rank of undersecretary stationed at Srinagar or Jammu were asked to attend the function at Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar or Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, respectively.

Largest Chinar park planned in city
A mega chinar park will be created in Srinagar. Dubbed as chinar zaar (The Valley of Chinars), the park would be spread over nearly 400 kanals of land at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains at upper Nishat. At least 75 chinar trees will be planted by Aug. 15. The park will be developed as a green zone to attract more tourists to Srinagar. Subsequently, 300 chinar saplings would be planted in the park, making it the largest chinar plantation of Kashmir. The park would be developed jointly by departments of roads, buildings, floriculture and urban forestry. Chinar tree has a deep cultural value in Kashmir’s history.

Three-day model UN conference at NIT
A three-day Model United Nations (MUN) conference in collaboration with the University of Kashmir was held at the National Institute of Technology Srinagar. MUN is an academic simulation of the United Nations where students play the role of delegates from different countries. Students of different universities and colleges in the Valley registered to participate and debate the various global issues as is done by diplomats in the United Nations. The main goal of the event was to bring together leading thinkers and achievers from varied disciplines and cultures to share ideas that matter. 

