'Taught a lesson by socialists in Bihar, BJP will also be thrown out of UP': Akhilesh on NDA's breakdown

Yadav's remarks came a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with ally BJP in Bihar and formed a 'Mahagathbandhan' government by joining hands with the RJD.

Published: 10th August 2022 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said socialists started an 'August Kranti' on August 9 by teaching a lesson to the BJP in Bihar and the people of Uttar Pradesh will also throw it out.

"Socialists have taught a lesson to the BJP in Bihar. 'August Kranti' started on 9th August," the SP chief said in a party release issued here.

On the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Yadav said, "For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will forget the tricolour and will switch to Hindu-Muslim. The BJP has learned the policy of divide and rule from the British. People are well aware of these conspiracies of the BJP."

"Like Bihar, the people of Uttar Pradesh will also throw out the BJP like a 'doodh ki makkhi'," he said using a colloquial phrase which refers to something useless that is thrown away.

The central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the parent organisation of the BJP, never participated in the freedom movement nor hoisted the national flag of India at its headquarters in Nagpur. It is just making the tricolour a political agenda these days. The BJP does not even know how to respect the tricolour," Yadav said.

Since it came to power, the BJP has left no stone unturned to ruin the dreams of those who fought and made sacrifices for an independent India.

It has been neglecting the poor and focusing only on filling the treasuries of its capitalist friends, the SP president said.

