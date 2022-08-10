Home Nation

Tough road ahead for NDA as BJP will have to depend on BJD, YSRCP to get bills passed in Rajya Sabha

The JD-U has five members in the Rajya Sabha, including deputy chairman Harivansh whose fate now hangs in the balance as he may have to resign since his party has moved out of the ruling alliance.

Published: 10th August 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Janata Dal (United) moving out of the National Democratic Alliance, the BJP will now have to depend more on regional outfits like the BJD and the YSR Congress to get key legislations through in Rajya Sabha.

The JD-U has five members in the Rajya Sabha, including deputy chairman Harivansh whose fate now hangs in the balance as he may have to resign since his party has moved out of the ruling alliance.

However, Harivansh may continue in the post going by precedence set by Somnath Chatterjee who remained the Speaker of Lok Sabha even after he was expelled by the CPI(M) from the party.

The JD(U) has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha, but the BJP enjoys an absolute majority of its own in the lower house.

The BJP does not have a majority of its own in Rajya Sabha, where the saffron party has only 91 members.

ALSO READ | 'Snake has entered your home, new Bihar government to fall soon': BJP to Lalu Prasad on allying with Nitish

It has the support of a total of 110 MPs, which includes two independents and the AIADMK (four MPs).

In the 245-member house, the BJP would require the support of 123 for a simple majority, for which it would need the support of three more independents and either the BJD or the YSRCP.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress Party, which have nine MPs each in Rajya Sabha, have extended their support to the ruling party in getting key legislations passed in the recent past.

Among the eight other MPs of regional parties which are allies of NDA are Ramdas Athawale of RPI-A, Hishey Lachungpa of Sikkim Democratic Front, Birendra Prasad Baishya of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Anbumani Ramadoss of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and G K Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).

ALSO READ | Maharashtra avenged, says Congress as 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' takes oath, Left Front to seek 'Common Minimum Programme'

Wanweiroy Kharlukhi of the National People's Party, K Vanlalvena of Mizo National Front and Rwngwra Narzary of United People's Party (Liberal) are also backing the BJP.

Besides, two independent MPs - Ajit Kumar Bhuyan from Assam and Kartikeya Sharma from Haryana - are also with the ruling NDA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JDU NDA CPM congress Nitish Kumar BJD YSR Congress
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp