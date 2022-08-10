'Will those who won in 2014 win in 2024?' Nitish asks opposition parties to unite against BJP

By Online Desk

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a simple ceremony inside the Raj Bhavan.

Tejashwi Yadav, whose RJD helms the Grand Alliance that elected Kumar as its leader on Tuesday, was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister for the second time.

"The party made the decision together to leave the BJP, whether I will stay or not (till 2024), they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," Nitish Kumar told media after taking swearing-in.

"Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all the opposition parties to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (PM post)," he added.

When asked to make a comparison between former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the present incumbent, Nitish shot back and remarked, “What comparison are you making? We received so much love from Atal Ji when we joined NDA under the leadership of George Ferenandes. We cannot forget him.”

Accusing BJP of dampening JD (U)'s prospects in 2020 Bihar assembly election, Nitish said, "What happened to our party in 2020 (when it contested election with BJP) and what was the result in 2015 (when the party contested election with RJD).”

Left parties CPIML(L), CPI and CPI(M) have expressed their intention to support the new government from outside.

Kumar had on Tuesday quit the BJP, stripping the party of power, before resigning and staking claim to form a new government, armed with the support of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance).

The 71-year-old JD(U) leader first took oath as chief minister in 2000, when he headed an NDA government that lasted only a week.

He was back in 2005, this time with his coalition having won an absolute majority in the assembly polls.

The NDA won a landslide victory under his leadership in the assembly polls five years later.

Kumar stepped down in 2014, owning moral responsibility for the drubbing of JD(U) in the Lok Sabha polls, but returned less than a year later when he was sworn in for the fourth time.

In 2015, Kumar was back as CM, with the Grand Alliance then comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress winning a comfortable majority.

He resigned in July 2017, citing irreconcilable differences with the RJD, and got sworn in again less than 24 hours later, when he formed a new government with the BJP.

(With inputs from ENS)

