'BJP will lose 40 Lok Sabha seats from its tally in three states alone in 2024': JDU leader

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JD(U) president Lalan Singh expressed confidence on Thursday that the BJP will be "uprooted" from power at the Centre in 2024 and will lose 40 Lok Sabha seats out of its 2019 winning tally in three states alone.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, Singh told reporters the BJP will lose 40 Lok Sabha seats from its 2019 winning tally in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Singh said he met Yadav to enquire about his health and took his blessing.

"I took blessing from Lalu ji that we have to uproot them (BJP) in the 2024 polls. We have to target to bring their tally down merely by 40 seats as they had won 303 seats," he said.

The majority mark in Lok Sabha is 272.

"Their tally will be reduced by 40 seats in the three seats of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal alone," he claimed.

The BJP had won 47 seats in these three states in 2019.

The grand alliance government in Bihar, which includes the Congress and the Left besides the JD(U) and the RJD, will run smoothly and have good coordination, he said.

The same coalition government had collapsed in 2017.

He also made light of the BJP protests against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to dump it and join hands with the RJD.

