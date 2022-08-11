Centre approves extending urban housing scheme until December 2024

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) up to December 31, 2024. As per the existing arrangement, financial help is to be provided for the completion of already sanctioned 122.69 lakh houses till March 31 this year.

PMAY-U, launched in 2015, is one of the flagship programmes being implemented by the Centre to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in urban areas through states, union territories and other nodal agencies. In 2017, the original projected demand was 100 lakh houses.

“Against this original projected demand, 102 lakh houses have been grounded/under construction. Further, out of these 62 lakh houses have been completed. Out of the total sanctioned 123 lakh houses, the proposals of 40 lakh houses were received late during the last two years of the scheme from the states or UTs which require another two years to complete them. Therefore, based on the requests from the States/UTs, Union Cabinet decided to extend the implementation period of PMAY-U,” the government said in a statement.

Central assistance approved since 2015 is Rs 2.03 lakh crore. The statement further stated that till March 31, the Central assistance of Rs 1,18,020.46 crore has been released and Rs 85,406 crore will be released as central assistance or subsidy till December 31, 2024. “The continuation of the scheme based on the request of states or UTs till December 31, 2024 will help in completion of already sanctioned houses under BLC, AHP and ISSR verticals,” said the statement.

The scheme covers the urban areas as per Census 2011 and towns notified subsequently including notified planning or development areas. While the Centre provides financial assistance, state governments or UT administrations implement the scheme including selection of beneficiaries.

