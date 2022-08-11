'Chhattisgarh not releasing its share of funds hitting housing schemes for poor': Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has written to the Chhattisgarh government over "poor" implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Urban as well as Gramin, and flagged a host of issues, including pendency in the release of its share of funds by the state.

Government sources said Chhattisgarh is the only state where the PMAY-Gramin scheme has been facing "persistent difficulties" over the last three to four years.

As it is a time-bound scheme and part of the national campaign to eradicate poverty, this goal can't be achieved if all states don't implement such programmes together, they noted.

"The letter mentions that the Chhattisgarh government cannot decide on its own whim that it will not implement certain rural development schemes meant for the welfare of the people living in rural areas," an official said.

The Rural Development Ministry, the nodal agency for the PMAY-G, had written to the state government in June, September and November last year regarding pendency in release of its share by the state.

The ministry had set the target of building 7,81,999 houses for the financial year 2021-22.

However, it was compelled to withdraw the target as the state had not released its share amounting to Rs 562 core, they said.

The PMAY-G work has come to a standstill in the state due to this, it added.

The Urban Development Ministry, the nodal agency for the PMAY-Urban, has also written to the state government, urging it to immediately release its share to the single nodal account of the scheme as the Centre can deposit its share only after this.

The state has released Rs 1,309.22 crore out of its share of Rs 1,509.61 crore and Rs 199.39 crore is yet to be released.

The non-availability of funds from the state will halt the release of further instalments to beneficiaries from the economically weaker sections and construction of such houses would stop, officials said.

The Centre has also noted that under the Affordable Housing in Partnership vertical of the PMAY-U, 59,556 houses have been sanctioned in the state and 20,379 of them completed.

However, only 2,781 houses have been occupied and the unoccupied houses may become inhabitable if not allotted soon.

It has urged the state to ensure the allotment of all completed houses immediately so that EWS beneficiaries are able to enjoy the benefits of this scheme.

NEW DELHI: The Centre has written to the Chhattisgarh government over "poor" implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Urban as well as Gramin, and flagged a host of issues, including pendency in the release of its share of funds by the state. Government sources said Chhattisgarh is the only state where the PMAY-Gramin scheme has been facing "persistent difficulties" over the last three to four years. As it is a time-bound scheme and part of the national campaign to eradicate poverty, this goal can't be achieved if all states don't implement such programmes together, they noted. "The letter mentions that the Chhattisgarh government cannot decide on its own whim that it will not implement certain rural development schemes meant for the welfare of the people living in rural areas," an official said. The Rural Development Ministry, the nodal agency for the PMAY-G, had written to the state government in June, September and November last year regarding pendency in release of its share by the state. The ministry had set the target of building 7,81,999 houses for the financial year 2021-22. However, it was compelled to withdraw the target as the state had not released its share amounting to Rs 562 core, they said. The PMAY-G work has come to a standstill in the state due to this, it added. The Urban Development Ministry, the nodal agency for the PMAY-Urban, has also written to the state government, urging it to immediately release its share to the single nodal account of the scheme as the Centre can deposit its share only after this. The state has released Rs 1,309.22 crore out of its share of Rs 1,509.61 crore and Rs 199.39 crore is yet to be released. The non-availability of funds from the state will halt the release of further instalments to beneficiaries from the economically weaker sections and construction of such houses would stop, officials said. The Centre has also noted that under the Affordable Housing in Partnership vertical of the PMAY-U, 59,556 houses have been sanctioned in the state and 20,379 of them completed. However, only 2,781 houses have been occupied and the unoccupied houses may become inhabitable if not allotted soon. It has urged the state to ensure the allotment of all completed houses immediately so that EWS beneficiaries are able to enjoy the benefits of this scheme.